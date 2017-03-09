WARSAW, March 9 The decision by European Union
leaders to reappoint Donald Tusk to chair their summits shows
the bloc is dominated by Germany, Poland's ruling party leader
Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.
Warsaw's conservative government strongly opposed the
reappointment of Tusk, a former prime minister who is closely
tied with the centrist opposition in Poland.
Kaczynski also said EU leaders had broken rules on how top
officials are chosen in the bloc when tapping Tusk for his
second, 30-month term as President of the EU Council.
"The rule that high-ranking officials should have the
backing of their country was broken," he told reporters.
But, he said, any talk of Poland wanting to leave the EU was
"nonsense".
