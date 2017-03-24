German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis wait for the start of an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis delivers his speech during a meeting with European Union leaders, at the Vatican March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis told Europe's leaders on Friday the continent faced a "vacuum of values" as they marked the EU's 60th birthday, condemning anti-immigrant populism and extremism that he said posed a mortal threat to the bloc.

Prime ministers and presidents from 27 EU member states have descended on Italy to mark the 1957 founding Treaty of Rome, receiving a papal blessing on the eve of the anniversary.

However, celebrations have been tempered by a string of crises, including prolonged economic turmoil, an influx of migrants and Britain's decision to leave the bloc, that have raised fears for the future of the union.

"When a body loses its sense of direction and is no longer able to look ahead, it experiences a regression and, in the long run, risks dying," Francis told the leaders gathered in an ornate, frescoed chamber in the heart of the Vatican.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Crispian Balmer)