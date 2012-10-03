* EU's Van Rompuy sets out draft for summit discussions
* Documents raises an array of complex issue for debate
* Summit is supposed to examine how to overhaul economic
union
* Diplomats say debate likely to be kept broad, general
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Banking supervision, the single
market, a centralised euro zone budget, a single bank resolution
fund, direct recapitalisation of banks from rescue funds and
much stricter fiscal oversight.
If there were any doubts about how complex a task the Europe
Union faces to protect the euro and shore up its finances, the
agenda for the EU summit on Oct. 18-19 should lay them to rest.
In an 8-page document setting out the issues for discussion,
Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council,
touches on just about everything controversial facing the bloc.
But rather than offering specifics, the document is more of
a wish-list of topics that need to be broached in the months
ahead if the EU, and the 17 euro zone countries within it, are
to press ahead with the risky and politically challenging task
of retooling the economic and monetary union that binds them.
What's more, the European Commission, the EU executive that
has the right to propose new legislation, has also pitched in
with a series of ideas on banking union, budgets, changes to the
EU treaty and how to separate retail and investment banking.
The upshot is that EU leaders and their finance ministers -
who will meet in Luxembourg next Monday and Tuesday to prepare
the ground for the summit - have a vast array of suggestions and
half-sketched proposals to work their way through, any one of
which will aggravate tensions among major member states.
"It is hard not to be sympathetic to the various European
finance ministries that will have to wade through all these
proposals, and integrate them into a coherent whole," Alex
White, an economist with JP Morgan in London, wrote in a
research note on Wednesday.
"The next major point at which this will all be discussed is
the European leaders' summit ... Another 4 a.m. compromise may
lead to real confusion."
VAGUE ROADMAP
It is Van Rompuy's draft discussion paper, distributed to EU
capitals on Oct. 1, which will form the basis for discussion at
the summit and which raises the largest number of questions.
At the last summit in June, Van Rompuy was charged with
looking into four broad areas that the EU needs to tackle in the
years ahead: a 'banking union' to resolve problems in the
sector; a 'fiscal union' to strengthen budget oversight; an
economic union to coordinate labour and social policy; and a
'political union' that makes the whole more democratic.
Over the past three months he has consulted with the
presidents of the European Central Bank, the European Commission
and the Eurogroup, which represents euro zone finance ministers,
on the steps that need to taken, resulting in the draft that
will be discussed at the October summit, with a final report due
in mid-December.
The language in the draft is necessarily vague as Van Rompuy
has had to be careful to accommodate the positions of all member
states, from Germany's push for ever stricter rules to France's
reluctance to surrender too much authority rapidly to Brussels,
and the myriad concerns of smaller countries such as Estonia.
When it comes to the possibility of a single euro zone
budget, something Germany has advocated in recent weeks as a
potential way of coordinating transfers among member states, Van
Rompuy touches on broad issue without pointing in any direction.
"For the euro area, beyond the current steps to reinforce
economic governance, evolving towards an integrated budgetary
framework is necessary to ensure sound budgetary policies," says
the draft, which will be revised repeatedly in the weeks ahead.
"In that context, mechanisms to prevent unsustainable
budgetary developments as well as mechanisms for fiscal
solidarity, e.g. via an appropriate fiscal capacity, should be
explored."
The language on tighter budget oversight - which could lead
to the Commission having a virtual veto over national budgets
under some conditions - is equally carefully hedged:
"The idea for the euro area member states to enter into
individual contractual arrangements with the European level on
the reforms they commit to undertake and their implementation
should be explored," it reads.
Diplomats are already playing down the likelihood of any
breakthroughs at the summit, which is being called a
"stock-taking exercise" to see where countries stand on the
issues and determine where progress can best be made.
What's more, immediate problems in Spain and the possibility
of the country applying for a fuller bailout from the euro
zone's rescue funds could hijack the summit at the last minute.
And there are also outstanding issues from the June summit -
such as how to interpret when it will become possible for the
rescue fund, known as the ESM, to directly recapitalise banks -
that will have to be resolved when leaders meet in October.
After reading through Van Rompuy's draft document in detail,
senior diplomats described it as a general 'roadmap' for
discussion rather than a document that will break new ground,
and said it could raise more questions than it answers.
"Behind every one of the discussion points, there is the
basis for an extended dispute between Germany and France,
Finland and Spain, Ireland and Germany and pretty much any other
country you care to mention," one diplomat said.
"It could be a long-winded summit."