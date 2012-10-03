* EU's Van Rompuy sets out draft for summit discussions
* Document raises an array of complex issue for debate
* Summit is supposed to examine how to overhaul economic
union
* Diplomats say debate likely to be kept broad, general
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Banking supervision, the single
market, a centralised euro zone budget, a single bank resolution
fund, direct recapitalisation of banks from rescue funds and
much stricter fiscal oversight.
If there were any doubts about how complex a task the Europe
Union faces to protect the euro and shore up its finances, the
agenda for the EU summit on Oct. 18-19 should lay them to rest.
In an 8-page document setting out the issues for discussion,
Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council,
touches on just about everything controversial facing the bloc.
But rather than offering specifics, the document is more of
a wish-list of topics that need to be broached in the months
ahead if the EU, and the 17 euro zone countries within it, are
to press ahead with the risky and politically challenging task
of retooling the economic and monetary union that binds them.
What's more, the European Commission, the EU executive that
has the right to propose new legislation, has also pitched in.
It too has ideas on banking union, budgets, changes to the EU
treaty and how to separate retail and investment banking.
The upshot is that EU leaders and their finance ministers -
who will meet in Luxembourg next Monday and Tuesday to prepare
the ground for the October summit - have a vast array of
suggestions and half-sketched proposals to work through, any one
of which could aggravate tensions among major member states.
"It is hard not to be sympathetic to the various European
finance ministries that will have to wade through all these
proposals, and integrate them into a coherent whole," Alex
White, an economist with JP Morgan in London, wrote in a
research note on Wednesday.
"The next major point at which this will all be discussed is
the European leaders' summit ... Another 4 a.m. compromise may
lead to real confusion."
VAGUE ROADMAP
It is Van Rompuy's draft paper, distributed to EU capitals
on Oct. 1, that will form the basis for discussion at the summit
and which raises the largest number of questions.
At the last summit in June, Van Rompuy was charged with
looking into four areas that the EU needs to tackle in the years
ahead: a banking union to strengthen the sector and weed out
weaker banks; a f iscal union to toughen budget oversight; an
economic union to coordinate labour and social policy; and a
political union that makes the whole more democratic.
Over the past three months he has consulted the presidents
of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the
Eurogroup, which represents euro zone finance ministers. The
resulting draft will be discussed and refined ahead of the
October summit, with a final report due in mid-December.
The language in the draft is necessarily vague to
accommodate the positions of all member states, from Germany
which is pushing for ever stricter rules to France's reluctance
to surrender too much authority rapidly to Brussels, and the
myriad concerns of smaller countries such as Estonia.
When it comes to the possibility of a single euro zone
budget, something Germany has advocated in recent weeks as a
potential way of coordinating transfers among member states, Van
Rompuy touches on the issue without pointing in any direction.
"For the euro area, beyond the current steps to reinforce
economic governance, evolving towards an integrated budgetary
framework is necessary to ensure sound budgetary policies," says
the draft, which will be revised repeatedly in the weeks ahead.
"In that context, mechanisms to prevent unsustainable
budgetary developments as well as mechanisms for fiscal
solidarity, e.g. via an appropriate fiscal capacity, should be
explored."
European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular
news briefing on Wednesday the EU executive would put forward
its own proposals on budgets later this year.
The language on more oversight of economic policy, already
strengthened by an annual cycle of policy recommendations for
each country put in place in 2012, is equally carefully hedged:
"The idea for the euro area member states to enter into
individual contractual arrangements with the European level on
the reforms they commit to undertake and their implementation
should be explored," the draft reads.
Diplomats are already playing down the chance of any
breakthrough at the summit, calling it a "stock-taking
exercise".
What's more, immediate problems in Spain and the possibility
of the country applying for a fuller bailout from the euro
zone's rescue funds could hijack the summit at the last minute.
And there are issues left over from the June summit - such
as how to interpret when it will become possible for the rescue
fund, known as the ESM, to directly recapitalise banks - that
will have to be resolved when leaders meet in October.
"Behind every one of the discussion points, there is the
basis for an extended dispute between Germany and France,
Finland and Spain, Ireland and Germany and pretty much any other
country you care to mention," one diplomat said.
"It could be a long-winded summit."