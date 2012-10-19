BRIEF-Shanghai Shimao gets approval to issue 4 bln yuan commercial paper
* Says it gets approval to issue 4.0 billion yuan ($587.87 million) commercial paper
BRUSSELS Oct 19 European Union leaders agreed on Friday a single supervisor will take responsibility for overseeing euro zone banks from next year.
But the leaders, who met on Thursday and Friday, left for another time the details on the precise number of banks to be monitored and the powers to be given to the supervisor -- the European Central Bank.
For comments by EU leaders and officials after the talks click on
* Says it gets approval to issue 4.0 billion yuan ($587.87 million) commercial paper
COLOMBO, June 5 Sri Lankan shares fell in thin trade on Monday on profit-booking in banking stocks while investors assessed the impact of recent deadly floods on exchange rate and inflation.