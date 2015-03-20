BRUSSELS, March 20 European Union leaders agreed
on Friday that record low borrowing costs, cheap oil and a weak
euro created a unique opportunity to implement structural
reforms to boost economic growth and prevent a slide into
another recession.
"We noted with satisfaction that recovery is on its way.
This recovery is mainly of a cyclical nature and we would like
to structuralise it," European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker told a news conference after an EU leaders' meeting.
"If we would not use this period to undertake structural
reforms it could easily be that we would be back in a situation
which would be less positive," he said.
The single currency area emerged from a two-year recession
last year, but economic growth is still weak.
Juncker noted that European Central Bank interest rates were
at almost zero, government borrowing costs in many countries at
record lows, the euro currency depreciated against the dollar by
almost a third and oil prices halved.
ECB President Mario Draghi urged EU leaders not to waste
such an opportunity, according to German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
"Mario Draghi made it very clear that with low interest
rates, the fall in the oil price and the European Central Bank's
policy, member states now have more of an obligation to carry
out structural reforms," Merkel said.
Most EU countries are facing a need to carry out major
reforms of their labour markets, pensions and product or service
markets to shore up public finances and make them more
competitive globally.
But many governments are reluctant to start such reforms
because they fear it would make them unpopular with voters.
"We should make good use of this period of economic calm to
launch structural reforms which in the medium term will lead to
a higher growth potential of the European economy," Juncker
summed up the deliberations of the EU summit.
