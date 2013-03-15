BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
BRUSSELS, March 15 European leaders met in Brussels for a second day of summit talks on Friday, to discuss relations with Russia and the situation in Syria, as well as economic policies.
For highlights of leaders' comments after the second day of the summit click on
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.