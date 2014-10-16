* Sweden restricts licences to domestic gambling operators
* Only state-owned entities can provide gambling services
* Commission says this breaches free movement of services
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 The European Commission started
legal action against Sweden on Thursday for failing to change
its rules on online betting and poker games which it said breach
EU law on the free movement of services.
The European Union's executive referred Sweden to Europe's
highest court in two separate cases related to its restriction
of gambling licences to domestic and state-owned operators only.
"Sweden is referred to the Court of Justice for imposing
restrictions on the organisation and promotion of online betting
services in a way which is inconsistent with EU law," the
Commission said in a statement.
"Changes to the Swedish gambling law in order to make it
compliant with EU law have long been envisaged but never
implemented."
The two cases concern licensing for online betting and for
poker games. Sweden only grants licences to domestic operators
and state-owned entities, which the Commission says falls foul
of EU rules on the free movement of services.
Under EU law its 28 member states are allowed to impose
restrictions on the cross-border supply of some types of
gambling activity to protect people against addiction or to
prevent crime if they can demonstrate that the measures are
suitable and necessary.
In the first case, the Commission said Sweden's licensing
system for online betting was not applied in a systematic way
and the Swedish authorities did not adequately supervise the
commercial activities of the exclusive service provider.
In its first response to the Commission's decision on
Thursday, the Swedish government said its intention was "to
speed up the work that has been carried out for a long time in
order to find a licensing system that could be introduced in
Sweden".
In the second case concerning Sweden's regulation of online
poker games, the Commission said the Swedish authorities had
tolerated the unauthorised offer and promotion of poker games.
The European Gaming and Betting Association cheered the
Commission's move, calling it "a breakthrough decision" because
it was the first time Brussels was taking a member state to
court over its gambling laws.
Sweden was first asked to amend its betting laws in 2007 and
was last warned about its inaction in November 2013.
(Additional reporting by Johan Sennero in Stockholm; Editing by
Gareth Jones)