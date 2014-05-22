STOCKHOLM May 22 Sweden will sue the European
Commission to force it to speed up work on identifying and
banning chemicals some researchers say may disrupt human
hormones and cause disease, the environment minister said on
Thursday.
Lena Ek said the Commission was supposed to have drawn
criteria for testing for suspected endocrine disruptors, found
in everything from food and cleaning products to plastic
containers.
But officials had failed to provide that information by a
December 2013 deadline and her government would take the case to
the European Court of Justice, she added.
"We have decided to sue the Commission because we want the
court to force the Commisison to deliver the scientific criteria
so we can start moving toward a poison-free society," Ek told
Reuters.
A spokesman for the European Commission said it was aware of
Sweden's concerns about endocrine disruptors. "We take the issue
very seriously and are doing our best to address it," he said.
He said the Commission was trying to establish which
criteria it should use to judge their impact on the environment
and that their use in plant protection, for example, was already
regulated.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, additional reporting by John
O'Donnell in Brussels)