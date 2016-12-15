Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

BRUSSELS The European Union will use all diplomatic channels to press for humanitarian aid to reach Aleppo and for civilians to be evacuated from the Syrian city, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Tusk said it was not possible to stop the conflict in Syria by force and that EU leaders realised they were not effective enough in dealing with it. He said EU leaders, who met for talks in Brussels, were more radical in their views on the Syrian conflict that three months earlier, but had not decided to impose new sanctions on Russia for its role in the conflict.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Elizabeth Piper)