BRUSSELS, June 26 The European Union toughened
its sanctions against Syria on Tuesday, placing restrictions on
a Syrian bank, an oil company and a government spokeswoman.
The 16th round of sanctions against Syria are part of EU
efforts to pressure President Bashar al-Assad into ending his
violent repression of a 15-month-old uprising against his rule.
In Tuesday's move the European Union added the Syria
International Islamic Bank (SIIB) and Syria's national oil
transport company to its list of targeted groups, according to
its official journal, where EU laws are published.
"From 2011 to 2012, SIIB surreptitiously facilitated
financing of 150 million dollars on behalf of the Commercial
Bank of Syria," the EU announcement said.
The bank has 20 branches and three offices in Syria and has
already been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, which has accused
the bank of helping Syria's state-owned Commercial Bank to evade
U.S. counter-proliferation sanctions.
The bloc also added a travel ban against Bouthaina Shaaban,
an adviser to Assad who has served as a government spokeswoman.
A number of Syrian government bodies were also named in the
sanctions list, including the defence and interior ministries,
the national security bureau and the national radio and
television corporation.
Syrian security forces have killed at least 10,000 people,
by a U.N. count, while Syria says 2,600 military and security
force personnel have been killed by what it calls foreign-backed
"Islamist terrorists."
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Jon Boyle)