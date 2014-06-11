BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission,
Russia and Ukraine again failed to solve a gas price row at
talks on Wednesday, but said they would remain in touch ahead of
a new deadline on Monday when Gazprom is threatening
to cut off Ukraine's supplies.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who
brokered the talks, said the Commission had drawn up a document
laying out progress so far and a framework that could provide
price certainty for a full year.
Although the more than four hours of talks in Brussels on
Wednesday failed to get a deal, he said that over the next 48
hours the three sides would try to make progress through
telephone contacts.
That would give time for Ukraine to start paying outstanding
debts to Moscow ahead of Monday's new payment deadline.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Justyna Pawlak)