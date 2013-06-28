BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
BRUSSELS, June 28 Belgian gas pipeline operator Fluxys is likely to buy a stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium by August, TAP Managing Director Kjetil Tungland said on Friday.
"BP, SOCAR, and Total have options to join as shareholders of TAP, and Fluxys will most likely join by August," Tungland told Reuters by telephone.
BP, SOCAR and Total can also exercise their options over the coming month.
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.