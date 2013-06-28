BRUSSELS, June 28 Belgian gas pipeline operator Fluxys is likely to buy a stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium by August, TAP Managing Director Kjetil Tungland said on Friday.

"BP, SOCAR, and Total have options to join as shareholders of TAP, and Fluxys will most likely join by August," Tungland told Reuters by telephone.

BP, SOCAR and Total can also exercise their options over the coming month.