* Canada strongly opposed to EU law
* Within EU Britain, Germany, Netherlands may abstain
* Next stage likely to be ministerial debate
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 An EU vote on Thursday on
a draft law to label fuel from tar sands as highly polluting is
likely to produce a stalemate, EU sources said, marking a draw
in a long lobbying tussle between oil giant Canada and
environmentalists.
Among those likely to abstain were Britain and the
Netherlands, which both have a stake in Royal Dutch Shell
, active in oil sands, and the EU's most powerful member
Germany.
Spain, which has a large refining sector, and Estonia, whose
reserves of shale oil would also be ranked as carbon intensive,
were expected to vote against, as was Poland.
"It is very unlikely to get a qualified majority," one
source said of the draft law, speaking on condition of anonymity
and referring to the EU's complex voting system.
"I heard the Netherlands will probably also abstain. This
would mean no qualified majority," another source said.
France, whose firm Total is also involved in tar
sands, was likely to abstain unless there was a majority in
favour, another source said, adding there was still a chance the
Netherlands would vote "yes."
The issue has stirred fierce lobbying from environmentalists
on one side and on the other, the oil industry and Canada, home
to massive crude reserves, most of which are in the form of very
heavy crude, referred to as tar sands or oil sands.
Canada does not directly sell crude to Europe, but is
concerned its sales elsewhere might be damaged by a dirty label
and it has suggested the EU law could damage trade ties.
Previous meetings on the proposed legislation have stopped
short of a vote, but Thursday's debate on the fuel quality
directive will include a ballot, according to an agenda seen by
Reuters.
Under the EU's majority voting rules its 27 member states
are allocated votes depending on the size of their population.
To be adopted, laws need the support of at least 55 percent
of EU member states, representing at least 65 percent of the
population.
If, as expected, Thursday's vote does not pass the proposed
law, discussion will move on from the level of technical
committee to debate by ministers from member states.
They would have several months to react to the proposal to
include tar sands in a ranking that allows fuel suppliers to
identify the most carbon-intensive options.
WIDER CLIMATE GOALS
If finalised, the ranking would complete legislation
introduced in 2008, when the EU agreed to reduce the carbon
intensity of its transport fuels by 6 percent by 2020 as part of
wider goals to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020.
Tar sands are assigned a default greenhouse gas value of 107
grams of carbon per megajoule, informing buyers it has more
climate impact than conventional crude with 87.5 grams.
Adam Brandt, acting assistant professor in the department of
Energy Resources Engineering at Stanford University, California,
helped the EU come up with its figures using a widely-recognised
GHGenius model for calculating emissions over a fuel's
life-cycle from wells to wheels.
There are uncertainties, Brandt told Reuters, but available
evidence suggested oil sands have around 15-to-20 percent higher
greenhouse gas emissions than conventional oil because of the
extra energy used in extraction.
The oil industry has cited different research, which finds
oil sands are comparable with other heavy crudes in terms of
their life-cycle emissions, especially those whose production is
accompanied by the flaring of associated gas.
With the backing of the oil industry, Canada has argued tar
sands are a crucial source from a politically stable nation,
which is not a member of producer group the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The oil industry has also said the proposed law could create
an unreasonable administrative burden.
Europia, the European Petroleum Industry Association, in a
statement to Reuters on Wednesday argued further that the EU's
proposal would fail to lower carbon emissions, impair security
of supply, increase the price of feedstock, add to economic
fragility and generate tensions with trade partners.