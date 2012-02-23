* Climate commissioner hails victory against lobbyists
* Next stage likely to be ministerial debate
* EU ministers expected to take another decision in June
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Years of fierce lobbying
against draft EU rules that would label fuel from tar sands as
more polluting than from other sources produced a stalemate on
Thursday when a committee of technical experts failed to agree
on the proposal.
The European Union's executive and environmentalists say the
"dirty" label is necessary to help fuel buyers choose the least
carbon-intensive energy forms and help to curb global warming.
Canada, home to massive crude reserves most of which are in
the form of very heavy crude known as tar sands or oil sands,
has challenged the EU law, saying it is discriminatory and could
damage trade ties.
Thursday's vote at a closed-door meeting of technical
experts failed to reach a qualified majority under the EU's
voting system, which weights voting to reflect the populations
of the EU's member states.
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said it was a victory
against the tar sands lobbyists that it had not been a "no
vote".
"With all the lobbyism against the Commission proposal, I
feared that member states' experts would have rejected the
proposal in today's experts committee. I am glad that this was
not the case," Hedegaard said in a statement.
"Now our proposal will go to ministers, and I hope
governments will realise that unconventional fuels of course
need to account for their considerably higher emissions through
separate values."
Ministers are expected to take a decision on the issue in
June.
IMAGE PROBLEM
Canada does not directly sell its crude to Europe, although
the EU receives some fuel imports that are refined from Canadian
oil in the United States.
Its concern is more about the damage to the image of tar
sands and the impact on future sales that could result from the
EU's planned law.
Within the European Union, Canada has found some support in
Britain and the Netherlands, both of which have stakes in Royal
Dutch Shell, one of the firms active in tar sands,
along with Total of France.
They were among those nations to abstain on Thursday, an EU
source said on condition of anonymity.
No-voters included Estonia, home to shale oil, which would
also be labelled as carbon intensive, and Poland, which could be
concerned that its reserves of shale gas, another unconventional
energy source, might at a later date come under scrutiny.
There were 54 votes in favour of the proposal, 128 votes
against and 128 abstentions, which means there were not enough
yes or no votes to result in a majority.
Firm backing for the European Commission's proposal, under
the Fuel Quality Directive, has been led by nations such as
Denmark, holder of the current EU presidency and a keen advocate
of environmental reform.
The directive's overall goal is to reduce the carbon
intensity of transport fuels by 6 percent by 2020 as part of
wider goals to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020.
As a means to that end, it assigns greenhouse gas values to
a series of fuels, including those derived from tar sands.
Tar sands are assigned a default greenhouse gas value of 107
grams of carbon per megajoule, informing buyers it has a greater
climate impact than conventional crude with 87.5 grams.
"If people want to use tar sands, it will be more difficult
to achieve the target of reducing greenhouse gases by 6
percent," Peter Willumsen, head of section at the Danish energy
agency, told Reuters television on arrival for Thursday's
meeting at an anonymous Commission building in Brussels.
Slovakia also supported the directive.
"Your children will give you the answer," Matiaz Ferjancic,
Slovakia's technical representative at the meeting, said when
asked why.