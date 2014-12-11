BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
BRUSSELS Dec 11 EU regulators hope to wrap up ongoing probes into the legality of tax deals between Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland with Apple, Starbucks, Amazon and Fiat by the second quarter of 2015, the EU antitrust's chief said on Thursday.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she wanted to finish the four cases before opening new investigations.
"We hope to finalise the four open cases by the second quarter next year," Vestager told a press conference. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)