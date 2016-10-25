LONDON Oct 25 Big multinational companies would
have to calculate their tax liabilities according to one set of
rules across the European Union under proposals made by the
European Commission on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on
companies taking advantage of different national rules by
shifting profits to avoid taxes.
To close this loophole the European Commission has proposed
a mandatory common tax base for multinationals with total group
revenues exceeding 750 million euros ($816 million) a year.
"We are proposing a system which can simultaneously support
business, attract investors, promote growth and stop large-scale
tax avoidance," EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici said.
Member states would be required to allow the same rate of
depreciation for an asset and the same types of expense would be
tax deductible.
The Commission said the proposal could lift investment in
the EU by 3.4 percent, and growth by up to 1.2 percent if
companies saved money by filing a single tax return for all
their EU activities, and cutting tax avoidance, Brussels said.
This is the second attempt at introducing a common tax base.
Brussels proposed a voluntary common consolidated corporate
tax base (CCCTB) in March 2011, but it ran into opposition from
countries like Britain and Ireland, who saw it as a forerunner
to a common coorporate tax rate.
"Member states will continue to decide their own corporate
tax rates, as is their sovereign right," the EU executive said.
The latest proposal would be mandatory across the EU, and
the consolidation element added at a later date.
EQUITY BENEFIT
Consolidation allows companies to set off earnings in one
country against losses in another to reach a net profit or loss
number, which would then be taxed according to the common base.
But it is politically sensitive as a formula linked to the
location of assets, jobs and sales would be used to divide up
the tax receipts among EU states where the company operates.
The new proposal will require unanimity among EU states to
go ahead.
Brussels is also proposing an "allowance for growth and
investment" to even out the current tax benefit companies get
from raising funds from debt rather than shares.
The proposal offers a tax deduction for companies that issue
new shares or retain profits to chime with the EU's broader
Capital Markets Union project to raise more funds for companies
by raising funds from markets rather than using bank loans.
Separately, the European Commission also proposed a better
way of resolving "double taxation" disputes, and proposed
measures to stop companies exploiting differences between EU and
non-EU tax rules.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)