BRUSSELS Oct 23 The European Commission backed
on Tuesday an initiative by 10 euro zone countries to introduce
a harmonised financial transaction tax (FTT) among themselves to
make the financial sector contribute to the costs of the
sovereign debt crisis.
"I am delighted to see that 10 member states have indicated
their willingness to participate in a common FTT along the lines
of the Commission's original proposal," Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said in a statement.
"This tax can raise billions of euros of much-needed revenue
for member states in these difficult times. This is about
fairness: we need to ensure the costs of the crisis are shared
by the financial sector instead of shouldered by ordinary
citizens," he said.
The 10 countries are France, Germany, Austria, Belgium,
Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.
They decided to push on with the introduction of the tax
after the idea, which was first floated by the Commission in
September 2011, failed to win unanimous support among the EU's
27 member states in June.
To go ahead without the support of all the EU's members, at
least nine countries had to support it, enabling a legal process
called enhanced cooperation, which makes it possible for only
some countries to implement it.
In September 2011, the Commission estimated that the
harmonised tax would deliver 57 billion euros ($74.5 billion) in
revenues each year.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
