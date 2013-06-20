* Countries must enforce EU law on data sharing to fight tax
dodgers
* EU Court of Justice can impose daily fines if they don't
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission told
five European Union countries on Thursday they must enforce new
EU laws aimed at tackling tax evasion within the next two months
or else face court action.
The EU's executive warning to Italy, Poland, Belgium, Greece
and Finland's self-governing Aland Islands comes amid increased
public anger about large international companies and wealthy
individuals who pay little or no tax.
The new laws require states to share information with each
other on possible tax evaders and set deadlines for how quickly
information must be provided. Countries cannot refuse requests
to share information by saying the data is held by banks.
Member states should have begun applying the law from the
beginning of 2013, the Commission said.
The five countries have two months to respond to the
Commission or face possible referral to the EU Court of Justice,
which has the power to levy daily fines if they do not comply.
Tax evasion has steadily crept up the EU's political agenda
as governments struggle to increase revenues in a time of
economic slowdown and to cut their budget deficits.
The EU's top official for tax, Algirdas Semeta, said last
week he wanted even stricter rules to require banks to provide
customer information allowing countries to clamp down on tax
dodging.
Wealthy Luxembourg, a longtime defender of banking secrecy,
has signed up to exchanging information about EU citizens' bank
accounts from 2015, but its officials have been rowing back in
private on the type of data they are willing to hand over.
U.S. coffee chain Starbucks agreed to pay an
additional 20 million pounds ($31.32 million) in U.K. tax last
year after a Reuters investigation showed it assured investors
the country was a profitable market after telling tax
authorities its operations there lost money.
Revelations that other high-profile corporations such as
Apple and Amazon have shifted profits around
the world to cut their tax bills have also stoked public anger
over tax avoidance schemes offered by countries.