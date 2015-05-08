(Adds German Finance Ministry comments)
VIENNA May 8 Europe is unlikely to impose a
financial transaction tax before 2017, not in 2016 as earlier
planned, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told
Reuters.
The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalise currency
speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a
way to correct the excesses that led to the worst financial
crisis in a generation.
But talks became mired in disputes over how to levy the tax
and whether to include derivatives. Britain, the biggest
financial market in Europe, opposed the idea, along with
Luxembourg, another financial centre.
Various countries tried to win exemptions to shield their
financial institutions, raising doubts on whether the tax would
ever come to pass. Eleven countries ended up engaged in talks
over the tax, with Austria leading the initiative.
France had said this year that the tax could be applied in
January 2016.
"As I don't think that a decision will be made before June,
I don't see that date as doable," Schelling said in an interview
on Thursday, pointing to complex legal and technical
preparations needed to introduce the levy.
"It will probably not be possible to implement it before
2017."
Discussions among euro group finance ministers on the topic
continue in Luxembourg on Monday. Schelling said he hoped for an
initial vote on what level of support exists for two different
models of the tax.
There are differences over whether the levy would cover all
shares and derivatives and whether it would be based on where
the trader buys a financial product or where it originates.
Another option is to halve the rates, Schelling said.
So far it was not clear where the majority - if any - would
lie, Schelling said. A tax would not make much sense should big
countries like Germany or France not take part, he said.
He did not rule out that the tax might not materialise at
all. "One can also decide that we don't want this. Then everyone
should say it, it's not an issue. But then I would like to not
continue my work (on it) any longer."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was "not very
optimistic" about significant progress on Monday, calling talks
on the tax "very strenuous", Berlin's Finance Ministry said in
an email, adding that the tax would not fail because of Germany.
