(Adds quotes)
LUXEMBOURG Oct 9 - European Union finance
ministers met in Luxembourg on Tuesday to discuss issues
including plans for a financial transactions tax among a core
group of countries and progress towards setting up a single
banking supervisor for the region.
Following are comments from ministers and other officials
ahead of the talks:
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
On Spain
"The plan for the single banking supervision has nothing to
do with the current bank rescue package for Spain. This is on
track. At the next summit the council will get an update and
will then take a decision, so that I expect that the money for
the Spanish banks can be paid out in the next couple of weeks."
On banking union
"We (Austria) are very critical of the European deposit
guarantee scheme and enormously critical of the collectivisation
of debt. We are too small a country to recover and to then take
on the burden from a deadbeat. That I would rather like to
avoid."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
On the financial transaction tax
"It wasn't a surprise to me that 11 member states are
supporting cooperation on a financial transaction tax."
On Greece
"A substantial part of reform has been implemented. Whether
it's actually a sufficient part, is the troika's job to decide.
But Greece is saying itself it hasn't implemented them all. It's
completely clear that before every decision Greece must have
implemented reforms so that the troika can say 'yes, that's the
case'. Then you will find that there's additional need to act.
That's what's being discussed, that an additional gap needs to
be closed with additional measures.
"If you had been in the eurogroup meeting yesterday, you
would have heard how the member states reacted and that there
was broad agreement that the programme has to be implemented and
when certain measures have not been implemented, then
additional measures have to be agreed to fulfill them."
SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
"I greatly respect the IMF forecasts ... but they are not
written in stone."
"I don't think the Spanish government has been excessively
optimistic regarding its (economic) forecasts for this year."
Asked if the Eurogroup asked Spain for more cuts on Monday
night:
"No, absolutely not."
"There was a positive evaluation (by euro zone finance
ministers of Spain's 2013 budget), of Spain's economic policy
and the need to carry out a fiscal adjustment that is sensitive,
sensible to the economic situation in the country.
"The only thing I can say (about the IMF's forecasts for
Spain) is to try to avoid that they happen.
"Logically, we are working on the basis that such negative
forecasts are not met.
"More than the projection, which is important, is to see how
we are closing the Spanish macroeconomic imbalances."
Asked if Spain will ask for a bailout: "At this moment, the
Spanish government will continue with reforms, continue with
cutting the public deficit and after that all the doubts that
exist about the future of the euro zone will dissipate."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER
"The Netherlands is not in favour of a financial
transactions tax. We are even reluctant about introduction in
other countries."
On banking union:
"We should do it step by step with proved, effective
supervision, so not fixed on the calendar, but fixed on the
substance."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
On financial transactions tax:
"We will have a discussion and we will try to convince
others, because I think this is a stabilising measure and it
would create funds for joined European safety nets, such as for
example the deposit insurance scheme or the resolution of banks
to reduce debt. I don't want to ask the Austrian tax payer for
money for that, nobody in Austria would understand if we had to
secure the deposits of the Cypriots. There should be a new
source (of funds) and this could be a good argument."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Annika Breidthardt, Eva Kuehnen and
Robin Emmott in Luxembourg)