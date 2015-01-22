PARIS Jan 22 France and Austria sought on
Thursday to break deadlocked talks with nine other European
countries for a financial transaction tax by proposing that it
be applied to cover a wide range of transactions but at low
rates from next year.
In a joint letter to counterparts from the other countries,
the French and Austrian finance ministers also suggested that
one of the 11 ministers involved take charge of steering forward
negotiations.
Talks have so far floundered over what transactions to cover
and at what rate with countries seeking to win exemptions for
assets that would hit their financial sectors particularly hard.
Therefore, a new approach was need to avoid diluting the
tax, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin and his Austrian
counterpart Hans-Joerg Schelling wrote in the letter.
"This fresh direction would be based on the assumption that
the tax should have the widest possible base and low rates,"
they said.
Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,
Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain missed a year-end
deadline to hammer out an outline for the tax as they struggled
in particular to agree on what derivatives it should cover.
Britain has long opposed the tax out of fear of driving
business away from the City of London, home to Europe's biggest
financial sector.
Sapin and Schelling said the tax would have to be carefully
calibrated to avoid the risk driving their own financial
industries to other countries while also discouraging
speculation, which has from the start been one of its main
reasons for being.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Andrew Callus)