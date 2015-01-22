(Adds quote, details, Jan 27 meeting)
By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS Jan 22 France and Austria sought on
Thursday to break deadlocked talks with nine other European
countries over a financial transaction tax, by proposing that it
be applied to a wide range of transactions but at low rates from
next year.
In a joint letter to their counterparts from the other
countries, the French and Austrian finance ministers sought a
new approach after months of failed attempts to tax fewer
transactions that would have excluded most derivatives.
"We suggest resuming the work on a different footing to the
approach that led to the negotiations hitting a wall in 2014,"
France's Michel Sapin and Austria's Hans-Joerg Schelling wrote
in the letter seen by Reuters.
"This fresh direction would be based on the assumption that
the tax should have the widest possible base and low rates,"
they said.
The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalise currency
speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a
political symbol to correct the excesses that were blamed for
the worst financial crisis in a generation.
But talks have so far floundered over what transactions to
tax and at what rate. Various countries tried to win exemptions
for securities that would hit their financial institutions
particularly hard.
Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,
Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain missed a year-end
deadline for an outline of the tax. They struggled in particular
to agree on what derivatives it should cover.
Sapin said last year that one way through the impasse would
be to start with a tax on shares and build up from there, adding
derivatives later.
Others disagreed. Leaving out the opaque, complex
instruments that were blamed for the 2008-2009 financial crisis
could undermine the measure as a whole, they said.
The French and Austrian ministers, who want ministers to
discuss this new approach when EU finance ministers in Brussels
meet next week, suggested that one of the 11 ministers involved
take charge of steering forward negotiations.
The European Commission originally said a tax on stocks,
bonds and derivatives trades could raise up to 57 billion euros
a year if applied across all 28 European Union countries.
Britain has long opposed the tax for fear of driving
business away from London, home of Europe's biggest financial
sector.
Whether the new approach will be any more successful remains
to be seen. One EU official said in December the tax was like
the Loch Ness Monster: "Everyone's talking about it, but no
one's ever seen it."
