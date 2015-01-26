BRUSSELS Jan 26 Austria will spearhead fresh
efforts by eleven European finance ministers to reach a deal on
an elusive financial transactions tax, France's finance minister
said on Monday.
The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalise currency
speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a
political symbol to correct the excesses that were blamed for
the worst financial crisis in a generation.
But talks became mired in disputes over how to levy the tax
and whether to include derivatives. Various countries tried to
win exemptions for securities that would hit their own financial
institutions particularly hard, raising doubts on whether the
tax would ever exist.
France and Austria sent a letter last week to the nine other
European countries, proposing to make a fresh start with the
talks and seek to apply it to a wide range of transactions but
at low rates from next year.
"We maintain our objective to reach a milestone - we'll see
which one - by January 2016," French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said after the ministers discussed plans for the tax in
Brussels.
He said that after acknowledging they hadn't made much
progress so far the ministers decided one minister would have to
drive the discussions and appointed Austria's Hans-Joerg
Schelling to do so.
Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,
Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain had missed in December a
year-end deadline for an outline of the tax.
