* EU findings on Apple, Amazon tax deals to come later
* Not clear if EU regulators will set a figure or
methodology
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 Starbucks and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles will be told next week that their
tax deals breach EU state aid rules, three people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday, as EU regulators seek to crack down
on tax avoidance across the bloc.
Moves by the European Commission against the U.S. coffee
chain and the Italian carmaker come after a year-long
investigation which also involved iPhone maker Apple
and online retailer Amazon.
Deals which help companies slash their tax bills, giving
them an unfair advantage, have been in regulators' crosshairs
since the global financial crisis of 2007-2009 left governments
strapped for cash.
"The Starbucks and Fiat cases are ready," said one of the
people.
The people said decisions regarding a Dutch tax deal
involving Apple and arrangements by Amazon with the Luxembourg
authorities would come later.
It was not clear whether the Commission would order the
Dutch and Luxembourg authorities to recover a specific amount in
back taxes, or provide a methodology for them to calculate the
appropriate taxes to be paid.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles and Amazon declined to comment. Starbucks said it
continued to cooperate with the Commission's investigation, and
Apple said it did not have anything to add on the timing of the
EU's decision.
"The European Commission is doing an investigation and the
progress of that investigation is up to the Commission," said
Dutch finance ministry spokesman Paul van der Zanden. "I can't
give comment as long as there is no conclusion."
The Starbucks case centres on its subsidiary Starbucks
Manufacturing EMEA BV, which the Commission said may be
benefiting from a calculation used by the Dutch tax authority
which could underestimate its taxable profit.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who was
prime minister of Luxembourg at the time the arrangement with
Fiat was reached, has taken political responsibility over the
country's role in helping global companies avoid tax.
Fiat subsidiary Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd, which lends
money to other Fiat companies, found itself in the firing line
over its transfer pricing arrangement with Luxembourg.
Transfer pricing is the setting of prices for the transfer
of goods or services from one subsidiary to another, which
critics say is used to reduce tax liabilities in relatively
high-tax countries. The cost should be the same as that which
would have been paid had the transaction been with an unrelated
company at market rates.
