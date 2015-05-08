VIENNA May 8 Any financial transaction tax is
unlikely to be implemented in Europe before 2017, not in early
2016 as earlier planned, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling told Reuters.
The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to penalise currency
speculators, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a
political symbol to correct the excesses that were blamed for
the worst financial crisis in a generation.
But talks became mired in disputes over how to levy the tax
and whether to include derivatives. Various countries tried to
win exemptions to shield their financial institutions, raising
doubts on whether the tax would ever come to pass.
Austria is spearheading the initiative to bring the process
forward and France said this year that the tax could be applied
in January 2016.
"As I don't think that a decision will be made before June,
I don't see that date as doable," Schelling said in an interview
on Thursday, pointing to complex legal and technical
preparations needed to introduce the levy.
"It will probably not be possible to implement it before
2017."
Discussions among euro group finance ministers on the topic
continue in Luxembourg on Monday. Schelling said he hoped for an
initial vote on what level of support exists for two different
models of the tax.
There are differences over whether the levy would cover all
shares and derivatives and whether the tax would be based on
where the trader buys a financial product or where it
originates. Another option is to halve the rates, Schelling
said.
So far it was not clear where the majority - if any - would
lie, Schelling said.
He did not rule out that the tax might not materialise at
all. "One can also decide that we don't want this. Then everyone
should say it, it's not an issue. But then I would like to not
continue my work (on it) any longer."
