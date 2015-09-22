LONDON, Sept 22 Germany and several other euro zone countries that have pledged to tax financial transactions want to curb the impact on savers and how markets fund the economy, documents showed on Tuesday.

Eleven euro zone countries are planning to introduce the financial transaction tax (FTT) on stock, bond and derivatives trades, but there are worries it could crimp the ability of markets to fund the economy.

"One could try to assess, whether it is possible to identify transactions which are directly linked to the risk hedging activities of real economy enterprises," a discussion paper written by Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal for a Sept. 29 meeting said.

"This would give the opportunity to treat these specific transactions differently from other transactions," the document seen by Reuters said.

In a separate paper for the same meeting and written by Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Spain and Slovakia, they outline ways to stop the tax from altering the way pension funds would invest and potentially making them less attractive to savers.

Insurers offer similar savings products to pension funds, the document said.

