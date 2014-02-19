PARIS Feb 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that Germany and France were continuing
efforts for a financial transaction tax in Europe and making
progress on it in the next three months would be an important
signal to the European Union's public.
Speaking at a news conference in Paris with French President
Francois Hollande, Merkel said progress on the financial tax
before the European parliamentary elections in late May "would
be an important signal".
Germany and France are committed to agreeing a deal on the
tax before the elections. The tax failed to gain widespread
support when proposed during the euro zone debt crisis but later
won the backing of 11 states, led by Germany and France.