BRUSSELS, March 8 Electronic cigarettes may need
to be taxed at higher rates, European Union finance ministers
agreed on Tuesday, as "vaping" increases in popularity.
E-cigarettes in most EU states are exempt from excise
duties, which are levied on traditional tobacco products in
addition to sales tax. That means they are usually cheaper.
A 2012 poll showed that 20 percent of European smokers had
used e-cigarettes, which some see as a step towards giving up
smoking altogether. Sceptics say e-cigarettes may promote or
prolong tobacco use, rather than encouraging people to kick the
habit.
All major tobacco companies sell e-cigarettes as well as the
traditional variety.
With an eye on both state revenues and public health
considerations, ministers meeting in Brussels said the exemption
from excise duties should be reconsidered, and asked the
European Commission to decide by 2017 whether to propose
increasing taxation on e-cigarettes.
The Commission, the EU body which draws up legislative
proposals, is likely to take a cautious approach, a spokeswoman
said.
"It would be extremely unlikely that we would propose to
apply the same taxation levels on e-cigarettes as those applied
to cigarettes," the spokeswoman said.
