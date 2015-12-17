* Court says scheme does not give firms selective advantage
* EU regulators cracking down on unfair tax systems
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 Europe's second-highest court
gave clearance on Thursday to a Spanish tax lease scheme in the
shipbuilding industry, annulling a decision by EU regulators two
years ago that this gave a selective advantage to companies and
so was illegal state aid.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court underlines
the hurdles facing the European Commission in its crackdown on
corporate tax avoidance and national programmes that benefit
only certain groups.
The Spanish scheme involved financing ship construction
through a structure with two intermediaries, and allowing
shipping companies to get a rebate of 20 to 30 percent on the
price of vessels built by Spanish shipyards.
"The General Court annuls the Commission's decision that the
Spanish tax lease system is an illegal state aid. The measures
concerned are not a selective advantage," judges said.
"The General Court also considered that the Commission did
not give sufficient reasons for its finding that the measures at
issue were likely to distort competition and affect trade
between member states."
The EU executive will carefully examine the judgment and its
potential implications, Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told
a news conference.
The Spanish scheme came under scrutiny in 2006 after some
companies complained to the Commission that they had lost out in
shipbuilding contracts.
The EU state aid enforcer ruled against the scheme in July
2013 and ordered Spain to claim back the aid from the
beneficiaries.
The Spanish government and two companies subsequently
challenged the Commission's decision. There are a total of 65
cases pending before the court against the EU finding.
The Commission faces more legal battles after ordering the
Dutch government in October to recover up to 30 million euros in
back taxes from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks, and
telling Luxembourg to do the same for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
Luxembourg and the Netherlands have challenged the
decisions.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Trevelyan)