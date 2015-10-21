BRUSSELS Oct 21 Inquiries into tax deals
involving Amazon and Apple are very different
from those into illegal tax deals struck by Fiat and
Starbucks and a decision will be taken in due course,
the EU's competition chief said.
The Commission ordered the Netherlands to recover 20-30
million euros in back taxes from Starbucks on Wednesday and told
Luxembourg to claim the same amount from Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, saying their favourable tax arrangements breached
the bloc's rules.
Asked about the Amazon and Apple tax deal cases, Margrethe
Vestager told a news conference: "These are very different cases
and will be assessed on their own merit. The outcome today does
not prejudge the next decisions we will eventually take."
"We will take a decision when the cases are ready for
decision making," she added.
