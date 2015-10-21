BRUSSELS Oct 21 Starbucks' tax deal
with the Dutch authorities and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
arrangement with Luxembourg are illegal, EU regulators
said on Wednesday as they told the governments to recover
between 20-30 million euros in back taxes from the companies.
The European Commission said such deals by Luxembourg and
the Netherlands gave selective tax advantages to Fiat's
subsidiary Fiat Finance and Trade and to Starbucks Manufacturing
EMEA BV.
"The Commission has ordered Luxembourg and the Netherlands
to recover the unpaid tax from Fiat and Starbucks, respectively,
in order to remove the unfair competitive advantage they have
enjoyed and to restore equal treatment with other companies in
similar situations," the EU executive said in a statement.
"The amounts to recover are 20-30 million euros for each
company."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)