* EU Commission to target multinationals' tax avoidance
schemes
* New legislative package to be unveiled on Jan. 27
* Proposals require approval of all 28 EU countries
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 The European Commission will
propose next week that EU countries' corporate tax legislation
be amended to tackle multinationals' tax avoidance schemes, EU
officials said on Thursday.
Multinational corporations have long been in the sights of
European Union authorities due to the steps they take to reduce
their tax bills.
In a new legislative package to be unveiled on Jan. 27, the
EU executive arm will table "a set of measures to impose to
member states to adapt their domestic corporate income tax
legislation to have a system which is stronger to tackle tax
avoidance schemes," an EU official told a news conference.
Measures will be aimed at curbing specific tax avoidance
schemes such as "profit shifting", whereby multinationals
artificially move their profits to low-tax countries, a second
official said.
Other schemes to be targeted are those based on "excessive
debt financing", with which corporations shift their debt to
countries where interests on their debt are tax-deductible.
This scheme unfairly reduces companies' tax bills, officials
said. It also creates excessive debt burdens and keeps companies
away from other sources of financing such as equities, which are
not usually tax-deductible.
Also among the tax proposals are measures to allow national
tax administrations to access the financial data of companies
operating in their territories, in a further bid to discourage
tax avoidance.
The Commission will also push member states to find common
definitions of several financial products and instruments, to
avoid for instance a hybrid tool being labelled debt in one
country but equity in another, creating distortions in the EU
market and unfair tax advantages.
On Jan. 12, the EU commissioner in charge of taxation,
Pierre Moscovici, told European lawmakers that the new
legislative package will in some ways go beyond the voluntary
guidelines agreed by the G20 group of the world's largest
economies and by members of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development.
The Commission proposals will need the approval of all 28 EU
states to become law. Tax issues are usually very controversial
because are seen in many countries as purely national
prerogatives.
Several EU attempts at common legislation in the tax sector
have failed in the past. But EU officials are confident that the
package to be proposed next week will be agreed quickly by
member states, probably within the current Dutch presidency of
the union which ends in July.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)