LUXEMBOURG, April 26 A man accused of leaking
information exposing Luxembourg's tax deals with multinational
companies only had access to the confidential documents because
of a security glitch, a court heard on the opening day of the
"LuxLeaks" trial on Tuesday.
Antoine Deltour, 30, a French citizen and former employee of
accounting firm PwC, is accused of passing data on PwC clients
to journalist Edouard Perrin for a French television broadcast
made in 2012.
Prosecutors say this data, as well as material allegedly
supplied by a second former PwC employee, Raphael Halet, was
later used in the 'LuxLeaks' revelations of November 2014 by the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
The charges against the three Frenchmen range from violating
secrecy laws to theft and IT fraud.
The consortium's LuxLeaks reports prompted accusations that
Luxembourg had conspired with multinational companies to form
tax arrangements that deprived other European Union states of
revenue.
The Grand Duchy says other countries have similar
arrangements, and has offered to share details of the tax deals
with other states.
During Tuesday's hearing, a PwC expert said Deltour copied
45,000 pages of documents that he was able to access because of
a glitch in the company's servers, which had since been fixed.
Deltour's lawyer said his client did not set out to find the
documents, but only came across them by chance.
"He found them while looking for training documents," the
lawyer, Philippe Penning, told reporters.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who recently tabled
legislation offering more legal protection to whistleblowers,
expressed France's solidarity with Deltour and asked its embassy
in Luxembourg to help him in any way possible.
"It's thanks to him that we're able to lift the shroud that
kept European countries from knowing the exact tax situation of
a certain number of big companies in Luxembourg," Sapin told
French lawmakers.
The trial, criticised by some as aiming to gag
whistleblowers and journalists seeking to uncover corporate tax
avoidance, attracted dozens of protesters singing and chanting
outside the courthouse.
A smiling Deltour, who faces up to five years in prison and
fines of 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million), waved to supporters
and journalists as he arrived.
"The message is to say, today citizens want more fiscal
justice," said Frenchman Francois Thierry, wearing an "I support
you Antoine" T-shirt.
