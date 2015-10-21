UPDATE 5-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 2.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
BRUSSELS Oct 21 Luxembourg's finance minister said his administration disagreed with an EU decision which ruled that a tax deal struck with Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was illegal.
"Luxembourg disagrees with the conclusions reached by the European Commission in the Fiat Finance and Trade case and reserves all its rights," Pierre Gramegna wrote on Twitter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Europe's competition chief ordered the Netherlands to recover 20-30 million euros in back taxes from Starbucks and told Luxembourg to claim the same amount from Fiat. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Shares down 2.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified (GMO) crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere.