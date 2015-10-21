Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch government said on Wednesday it was "surprised" by a European Commission decision on its tax deal with Starbucks and that it was convinced the arrangement was in line with international standards.
The EU regulator said Starbucks' tax deal with the Dutch authorities constitutes illegal state aid and the Netherlands must recover between 20-30 million euros in back taxes from the coffee giant.
"The fact that the Commission observes that there would be state aid in the Starbucks file raises a lot of questions," the Dutch said in a statement. "The Netherlands is convinced that actual international standards are applied."
The Netherlands has come under pressure in recent years to reform its tax system, which enables many of the world's largest companies to shift profits to tax havens.
Criticism that the Dutch were denying tax income to developing countries prompted a policy shift in 2013 and dozens of treaties have been under review.
The Commission said the system of so-called advanced tax rulings -- confidential guarantees to companies that often lower taxation rates to single digits -- violated the bloc's rules on state aid.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.