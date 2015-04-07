BRUSSELS, April 7 European Union regulators are
scrutinising four EU countries' treatment of banks' deferred tax
assets to see if these constitute state aid, the European
Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU executive said it contacted authorities in Spain,
Italy, Portugal and Greece following requests from some
lawmakers in the European Parliament and other stakeholders on
state guarantees.
"The Commission has received first responses and is
currently assessing them. To be clear, the process is at a very
early stage. We cannot prejudge whether a formal investigation
is needed or the outcome of the Commission's assessment of these
measures," the EU regulator said.
