* Big five companies, trade assoc receive questionnaire
* Not yet an official antitrust probe
* Relates to meetings held among top operators since 2010
* Technology standards on new mobile services part of
questioning
* Deutsche Tel, Tel Italia say companies were open,
transparent
By Leila Abboud and Claire Davenport
PARIS/BRUSSELS, March 14 The European
Union's antitrust watchdog is questioning Europe's biggest
telecoms companies to see if their efforts to develop new
technology standards for mobile services risk keeping out
competitors and harming consumers.
Network operators, already targeted by EU regulators over
their tariffs and roaming fees, are now attracting fresh
scrutiny over coordinated plans to harvest revenues from the
smartphone revolution that has seen the likes of Apple
and Google grab a large slice of mobile profits.
To cope, telcos are increasingly working together to develop
new services and ventures ranging from mobile advertising and
payments to new messaging tools.
They see such moves as central to their ability to compete
with Apple and Google, and key to making sure they can afford
huge investments needed for new fixed and mobile networks.
The five leading European operators have been meeting
informally since late 2010 and the industry group the GSMA has
also worked to developed technical standards for these new
services.
These efforts have now touched off EU competition concerns
that became public on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the EU competition commissioner said a
questionnaire it sent to Vodafone, France Telecom
, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom,
Telefonica and the telecom operators' trade group,
GSMA, was an information-gathering exercise and was not an
official probe.
But in a 17-page list of questions, the regulator said it
had information that the telcos may have "aligned their
behaviour ... possibly to the detriment of third parties and
consumers."
It requested information on a wide range of operator
initiatives on mobile payments and advertising, so-called rich
communications suite (RCS) technology that enables new video and
picture chats mobiles, and also asked for details about how the
industry sets technical standards, according to a copy of the
questions seen by Reuters.
JOINT MEETINGS
The initiative to hold meetings among the big five telecom
operators was started by France Telecom's chief executive
Stephane Richard in late 2010. He cast it as a way for the
industry to grapple with the broad challenges of new competition
from the likes of Google and Apple, and how to get these
technology giants to contribute to the cost of building out
networks.
The most recent meeting of the group was held at the Mobile
World Congress in Barcelona in late February.
At the time, the GSMA also announced progress on developing
standards for so-called RCS messaging technology that can enable
video and picture chats between anyone using mobiles.
The technology is central to the mobile operators' efforts
to not be sidelined by free messaging tools like Facebook and
Skype that people are increasingly using on their mobiles.
Now the EU is asking whether such collaboration on standards
might not serve to block out competitors.
INNOVATION
In the past, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia has stressed his opposition to companies trying to block
rivals via their patents and technical standards, which can
result in interoperability issues and hamper innovation.
The Commission's biggest interoperability case was against
Microsoft and its software in the last decade, which ended with
the company settling with the regulator. The Commission can fine
companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found
guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.
Industry sources expressed surprise about the regulators'
questionnaire, saying the meetings among the top operators were
done in a transparent way with precautions taken to address
anti-trust concerns.
Lawyers were present and an account of each meeting was sent
to telecoms and competition regulators in Brussels, they said.
Telecom Italia and Deutsche Telekom both defended the
operators' initiative in statements on Wednesday saying they did
not breach competition rules.
Franco Bernabe, Telecom Italia's chairman and head of the
GSMA, said co-operation among operators was key to their
survival.
"In the light of the strong competitive constraints pushing
from outside Europe, only initiatives of this kind can allow the
European industry to compete on the global market," he said.
The inquiry comes at time when relations between Brussels
and Europe's telecom network firms are at a low ebb as fights
over reducing roaming charges and how to finance costly
broadband network build-outs come to a head.
The CEOs of Vodafone, France Telecom and Telecom Italia last
month accused Europe's regulators of sapping the industry of
capital.
Vodafone's chief executive Vittorio Colao accused the
European Commission of an "auto-pilot regulation mentality" that
risked crippling the region's economic growth, while France
Telecom's Richard said the priority should be on investment not
regulation.
In response, EU Commissioner Neelie Kroes, who has steered
much of the telecoms regulation on pricing, hit back by saying
she sided with consumers and "did not respond well to threats."
A spokesman for Kroes declined to comment on Wednesday.