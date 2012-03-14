ROME, March 14 European telecom companies
have acted transparently and always informed the European Union,
the head of Telecom Italia said on Wednesday after the EU
competition authority requested information from five telecom
operators for possible collusion.
The European watchdog has sent a questionnaire, which
represents an information-gathering process and is not an
official probe, to Vodafone, France Telecom,
Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, and
Telefonica, as well as to the telecom operators' trade
group the GSMA.
The watchdog wants to see if a series of meetings the
companies held since 2010 on strategy and technical co-operation
constituted collusion.
"Actions of the five telecoms have always followed criteria
of transparency ... European authorities have always been
informed of the companies' activities," Telecom Italia Executive
Chairman Franco Bernabe said on the sidelines of an event when
asked about the EU move.