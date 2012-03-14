ROME, March 14 European telecom companies have acted transparently and always informed the European Union, the head of Telecom Italia said on Wednesday after the EU competition authority requested information from five telecom operators for possible collusion.

The European watchdog has sent a questionnaire, which represents an information-gathering process and is not an official probe, to Vodafone, France Telecom, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefonica, as well as to the telecom operators' trade group the GSMA.

The watchdog wants to see if a series of meetings the companies held since 2010 on strategy and technical co-operation constituted collusion.

"Actions of the five telecoms have always followed criteria of transparency ... European authorities have always been informed of the companies' activities," Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on the sidelines of an event when asked about the EU move.