FRANKFURT Oct 24 European regulators should
ease up on IT and telecommunications companies to allow them to
compete with rivals around the world, the European Union new
digital economy commissioner, Germany's Guenther Oettinger, told
a newspaper.
"So far, we have ensured that consumers benefit from the
liberalisation of telecoms markets. From now on our actions must
be more geared more toward allowing companies to make fair
profits," newspaper Handelsblatt quoted Oettinger as saying in
an interview published on Friday.
Asked whether he was referring specifically to network fees,
he said: "It's about all areas regulated by the state, including
network fees."
Regulators should foster consolidation among smaller
regional IT and telecommunications companies in Europe, which
could create one or two big new companies and counter
fragmentation in the sector, he said.
The EU's digital economy commissioner looks at digital
technology topics such as mobile phone roaming charges or data
protection reforms. Oettinger's predecessor was Neelie Kroes.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane
Merriman)