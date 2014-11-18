* Draft gives ISPs more flexibility in managing traffic
* Telecoms operators have argued for general rules
* Net neutrality has been major sticking point
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 18 European Union governments are
considering less stringent rules on how internet service
providers manage traffic on their networks, according to a draft
seen by Reuters, a move that could be welcomed by Europe's large
telecoms operators.
These so-called net neutrality rules are part of the
European Commission's proposed overhaul of Europe's telecoms
industry to help it to compete against rivals the United States
and Asia.
Net neutrality is the principle that all content providers
should have equal access on networks. It has become a hot topic
in the United States where President Barack Obama has said
internet service providers should be banned from striking paid
"fast lane" deals with content companies.
EU lawmakers voted in April for strict net neutrality rules
that barred telecoms operators like Orange and
Telefonica from prioritising some internet traffic over
others.
But the latest draft of the reform proposal shows that
member states are leaning towards a looser approach which only
bars internet service providers from applying traffic management
measures which "block, slow down, alter, degrade or discriminate
against specific content."
It does not define net neutrality or so-called "specialised
services," which would have specified the types of content that
operators could prioritise over others.
Large telecoms companies have said they want to be allowed
to provide quicker internet access to bandwidth-hungry services
like Google's YouTube and Netflix.
The draft text also includes provisions on roaming charges
paid by consumers when using their mobile phones abroad.
The Commission and the European Parliament had pushed for an
end to such charges by the end of next year.
But regulators and member states are concerned about what
effect an end to roaming charges would have on domestic rates
and wholesale prices telecoms operators pay each other when
their customers travel abroad.
The latest text does not specify a date for the introduction
of "roam like at home," where someone using, say, a British
mobile phone in Italy would pay the same as if they were still
in Britain. But it acknowledges the need for a specific date to
send a positive signal for consumers at a time of widespread
discontent with Brussels.
Member states will discuss the text on Thursday and Friday,
and if agreed it will go to ministers when they meet in two
weeks.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)