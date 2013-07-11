BRUSSELS, July 11 European Union antitrust
regulators have raided a number of telecoms companies in several
EU countries on suspicion that they may have abused their
dominant market position, the European Commission said on
Thursday.
The EU competition authority said the raids, which took
place on July 9, involved companies which provided internet
connectivity.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit the abuse of
a dominant market position," the EU executive said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)