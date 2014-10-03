BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators closed
on Friday an investigation into Deutsche Telekom,
Orange SA and Telefonica, saying they had
found no evidence the telecoms providers shut out rivals in the
Internet contents market.
The European Commission raided the companies in July last
year on concerns raised by U.S.-based Cogent Communications that
the telecoms operators may have abused their market position in
deals with Internet companies to deliver content to users.
The EU competition watchdog did not name the companies but
the firms confirmed the dawn raids.
"The Commission found no evidence of behaviour aimed at
foreclosing transit services from the market or at providing an
unfair advantage to the telecoms operators' own proprietary
content services," the EU executive said in a statement.
