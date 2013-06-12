* National telecoms regulators want more price flexibility
* EU telecoms chief Kroes wants to create more competitive
market
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 12 The European Commission's top
telecoms regulator suffered a further setback to her efforts to
shape a single European market on Wednesday after national
regulators said they did not need her guidance on what prices
operators should be allowed to charge for use of their copper
wire networks.
As EC vice president for the digital agenda Neelie Kroes
wants to create one market for telecoms services in the
27-country European Union as part of a strategy to boost the
bloc's investment in high speed networks.
In recent months she has come up with various proposals with
this goal in mind, one being that customer rental prices for
copper lines should be set at between 8 and 10 euros
($10.67-$13.34) a month.
As fees currently range between 5 euros and 12 euros this
would mean price increases in Poland, Austria, the Netherlands
and seven other countries but lower prices in Britain, Germany,
Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland.
The hope was that former national monopolies such as
Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, France Telecom
and Telecom Italia would make more money from
their existing copper networks which could then be ploughed back
into developing high-speed broadband projects.
However, the proposal has now been rejected by the Body of
European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC), which
consists of the 27 national regulators responsible for
implementing the Commission's decisions in their home markets.
The agency has told Kroes to scrap her price proposal, a
BEREC document obtained by Reuters showed.
"BEREC would invite the (European) Commission to either
remove all references to the 8-10 euro target band or at least
clarify that this band is purely indicative by removing any
requirements currently linked with it," the paper said.
BEREC also urged the Commission not to prescribe a specific
costing methodology, but to only identify the key principles of
a costing model.
Kroes had initially proposed that the suggested access
prices be made mandatory but changed her mind after opposition
from BEREC.
Kroes's spokesman, Ryan Heath, declined to comment. The
Commission is expected to finalise a study on the impact of its
pricing strategy on national markets next week before making a
final decision.