By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Aug 28 EU telecoms chief Neelie Kroes
has scrapped a draft proposal to cut wholesale roaming fees by
as much as 90 percent, a European Commission document seen by
Reuters showed, following criticism from major telecom
companies.
The plan, which would have affected the wholesale prices
that telecoms operators pay to access their rivals' networks,
was a key element of her efforts to create a single market for
telecom services in the 28-country European Union.
They are also part of the Commission's push to create jobs,
boost the region's competitiveness and help Europe catch up with
the United States and Asia in mobile and broadband networks.
In an earlier draft of her proposals seen by Reuters, Kroes
proposed a cap of 3 cents per minute for voice calls from July,
2014 to June 2022, a 70 percent reduction from the 10 cent cap
which came into effect in July this year.
She also wanted to slash the wholesale cap for data to 1.5
cents per megabyte from the current limit of 15 cents.
Kroes' latest draft plan seen by Reuters does not mention
the issue at all.
Her spokesman Ryan Heath said: "We've made several technical
improvements over the summer that will help us reach our ongoing
objective of a real telecoms single market."
People familiar with the matter said the chief executives of
Orange, Telecom Italia, Telefonica
and a senior official from Deutsche Telekom met Kroes
late last month to express their concerns about her plans.
Kroes will unveil her proposals on Sept. 10. She needs
approval from the 28 EU members countries and European
Parliament before they can be made into law.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)