By Claire Davenport and Leila Abboud
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Jan 30 The European Commission
is to come up with a 10-step plan aimed at improving broadband
speeds and ultimately forging a pan-European telecoms market,
telecoms commissioner Neelie Kroes said on Wednesday.
The Commission is under pressure to meet ambitious goals it
has set for itself, including one that 50 percent of all
households should have broadband speeds above 100 mbps (megabits
per second) and that all citizens have speeds of over 30 mbps by
2020.
Speaking at an industry seminar in Brussels, Kroes said
that the business case for broadband investment was lacking,
blaming time-consuming civil planning rules, widely divergent
prices for both consumers and businesses and scarcity of radio
spectrum as part of the problem.
But Kroes said the creation of a truly single European
market where big companies compete fairly across borders and
face the same regulations in every national market was part of
the solution.
"We can make (broadband investment) easier, using our single
market. By smashing barriers, thinking big and helping companies
to build their business case," she said.
"In the coming months, and beyond, I plan a package of 10
steps to make the European telecoms market more integrated,
coherent, and efficient, to give digital Europe its broadband
boost."
The outline plan does not mention consolidation but a
spokesperson for Kroes said its overall impact would allow more
mergers to take place that comply with the EU's competition
rules.
Otherwise the plan largely repackages ongoing efforts by the
Commission to get high-speed fibre broadband networks, a sharing
of mobile radio spectrum and net neutrality - ensuring that
competing services can co-exist.
The speech was aimed at addressing long-standing criticisms
from Europe's telecoms industry that their businesses are being
undercut by stringent regulation from Brussels, leaving them
less willing to invest in costly broadband networks that will
take decades to pay off.
Telecoms firms have also been lobbying Brussels to allow
more acquisitions to consolidate European markets, which they
see as a crucial way to boost profitability and spur investment.
Executives from Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom
, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Dutch
provider KPN and Belgium's Belgacom attended
a meeting with EU competition commissioner, Joaquin Almunia in
December to make their case for more mergers.
Last year the Commission took nearly a year to approve the
acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison Whampoa and
imposed significant conditions on Hutchison to protect
competition.
Kroes told Reuters in June that she supports consolidation
as a way to create a handful of strong cross-border operators
which can invest more in mobile and broadband networks to close
the gap with the United States and Asia.