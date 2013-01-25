BRUSSELS Jan 25 The European Commission
unveiled a deal on Friday with Hewlett-Packard,
Telefonica and eight other telecoms and technology
firms aimed at filling up to 700,000 high tech job vacancies.
Calling it a grand coalition, EU Telecoms Commissioner
Neelie Kroes said the companies pledged to offer training, free
online university courses or provide start-up funding.
The European Commission is seeking to spur economic growth,
boost competitiveness and tackle a record jobless total of 26.1
million in the 27-country European Union, or 10.7 percent of the
working population.
High tech vacancies have proven hard to fill because job
seekers either do not have the right qualifications, have
qualifications not recognised throughout the European Union or
do not speak English.
"The digital skills gap is growing, like our unemployment
queues," Kroes, who was in Davos for the World Economic Forum,
said in a statement on Friday. "We need joint action between
governments and companies to bridge that gap."
Other companies which signed up to the pact included German
business software group SAP, U.S. networking equipment
maker Cisco Systems, world No. 2 staffing agency
Randstad and Italian oil group Eni.
Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor, Finnish mobile
phone maker Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent and ARM
also offered pledges to Kroes.
"The ICT (information and communications technology) sector
is the new backbone of Europe's economy, and together we can
prevent a lost generation and an uncompetitive Europe," Kroes
said in a statement.