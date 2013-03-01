* German regulator seeks rate hike
* Commission intervenes, rate hike too high
BRUSSELS, March 1 The European Commission halted
plans by Germany's telecoms regulator to allow connection fee
increases that would make the charges between German mobile
operators among the highest in the European Union.
The Commission sent the German Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) a
letter on Friday saying the new rates in the regulator's
proposal did not comply with EU telecoms rules on promoting
competition and the interests of consumers.
The German regulator's calculation would have made
termination rates more than 80 percent higher than in many other
countries, the Commission said in a statement, adding: "This
could mean that German consumers pay unjustifiably high prices
for their mobile calls."
Termination rates are ultimately included in call prices
paid by consumers and businesses. The Commission, BNetzA and
other EU telecoms regulators will discuss changes to the German
proposal over the next three months.
Telecoms companies across Europe have been trying to find
ways to claw back declining revenues, which have been falling in
recent years because of the economic slowdown and increased
competition.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)