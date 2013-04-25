By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, April 25
BRUSSELS, April 25 A senior European Commission
official suggested regulators would not be swayed by requests
from telecoms companies for more leniency in assessing mergers,
saying there was no guarantee that bigger companies would result
in more investment.
Cecilio Madero, deputy director-general for antitrust at the
European Commission, told a conference on Thursday: "Frankly
speaking, we do not have evidence that operators will invest
more if they reach a bigger size as long as markets will remain
fragmented and along national borders."
Telecoms companies are struggling to find the resources to
pay for new infrastructure as demanded by the surge in
data-heavy smartphones and tablets.
After four straight years of revenue declines and ferocious
competition, they have been lobbying European Union regulators
to look more kindly on mergers that would enable them to find
funds.
Operators such as Vodafone, France Telecom-owned
Orange and KPN have said companies need to
scale up via mergers to meet the need for investment in networks
and that regulators should be more flexible with deals.
Lobbying group the European Telecommunications Network
Operators' Association (ETNO), which organised the conference,
said the gloomy outlook in the sector in Europe, compared with
upbeat prospects in Asia and North America, called for a change
in EU competition policy.
"In reality, competition has shifted from the national
level, and indeed from European level, to the global arena,"
ETNO head Luigi Gambardella told the conference.
But the EC's Madero said: "What we cannot do in any event is
to give some companies a sort of blank check to consolidate
within their national borders and increase prices for consumers
on the basis of mere promises of further investments."