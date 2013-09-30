* Britain wary of EU interference in spectrum auctions
* New EU telecoms overhaul include spectrum sale veto
* EU leaders to discuss plan Oct. 24
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Britain has objected to new
European Commission rules allowing it to block overly costly
mobile spectrum auctions in a possible setback for an EU plan to
overhaul the telecoms sector.
In a note sent to other EU governments and seen by Reuters,
the British government said it believed the sector should be
reformed but it did not support new measures proposed by the
European Commission such as an EU veto of spectrum auctions that
regulators may believe are overpriced or unfair.
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Oct. 24 to discuss the
plan for the first time. Opposition from governments could delay
or even prevent the plan from being adopted before European
elections next May.
While Britain wants to speed up the rollout of faster fourth
generation broadband, it wants the EU to do so "without
affecting the competences of member states in this area,"
according to the note.
The Commission has come out against costly auctions in the
past.
The EU commissioner for telecoms, Neelie Kroes, who is in
charge of the reform, criticised recent auctions in the
Netherlands, which took in 3.8 billion euros ($5.15 billion),
for being too expensive.
"Was nothing learned from previous auctions ... when the
share price of KPN dropped substantially?" she said in
her blog.
Over a decade ago, third generation spectrum auctions earned
countries' tens of billions of dollars in revenue.
While 4G spectrum is being offered at a fraction of the cost
of 3G, cash-strapped governments such as Britain do not want
Brussels to have the power to stop that money flowing.
In spectrum auctions this year, Britain made around 2.3
billion pounds compared to 22.5 billion pounds ($36.27 billion)
in the 2000 3G auction which left industry heavily indebted.
Typically, national regulators set a minimum price for each
spectrum sale and then companies enter a bidding process. The
EU's group of regulators BEREC has also voiced concerns over the
plans that could undermine these powers.
Spectrum auctions are not Britain's only concern. In the
note, Britain also warned against further moves to end roaming -
charges levied by operators on customers travelling abroad -
before existing regulation to lower the charges has taken full
effect.
"Progress towards abolishing roaming charges should take
place within the existing regulatory framework," the note says.
Kroes unveiled the telecoms overhaul just weeks ago. For her
entire plan to become law, she will need the backing of all 28
EU governments and the European Parliament.
Beyond steps to end roaming and veto costly spectrum
auctions it would also allow broadband providers to charge more
for carrying data-heavy services at high speeds. Similarly,
ahead of the October meeting, France has asked countries to
consider a new tax regime for digital companies.